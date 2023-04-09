Taylor Swift Enters Single Era, Breaks Up With Joe Alwyn After Six Years: Report

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years. The couple, who kept their relationship away from the cameras, have reportedly parted ways ‘amicably.’ The news of their break up comes as a massive shock for fans given that it was reported a few months ago that the couple was ‘going strong.’ There were also wedding rumours doing the rounds.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “(The breakup) was not dramatic." The insider added, “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows," referring to her ongoing Eras tour in the US.

Several Swifties took to Twitter and shared their reactions to the breakup. Many are refusing to believe the news.

Me pretending not to care about Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn broke up cuz I know it wasn’t true pic.twitter.com/KQsmuFUl66 — ” (@httpshcni) April 8, 2023

do taylor swift and joe alwyn know they’re not allowed to break up when this song literally exists pic.twitter.com/CtXFgZ1dWA— miguel I taylivia stan (@cowboyinwoods13) April 8, 2023

We refuse to believe pic.twitter.com/HOslXFmSdU— Taylor Swift Facts (@blessedswifty) April 9, 2023

i am choosing to not believe taylor swift and joe alwyn broke up pic.twitter.com/Vm5bi1GytJ— kenn (@bobsmuppet) April 8, 2023

I refuse to believe that report but if it is true that Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn has broken up then I will respect it & STOP BELIEVING IN LOVE. pic.twitter.com/fraTafwVSg— ayls. (@urmomayls) April 9, 2023

“taylor swift and joe alwyn have broken up” pic.twitter.com/JQxFYZtqSj— bee ☂️ (@oxeyegnf) April 8, 2023

Taylor began dating Joe in 2016. A source told People magazine previously that the singer, who penned her love for Joe in the song Lavender Haze, is ‘very happy’ with the British actor. “He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful," the source claimed. Over the years, Joe collaborated with Taylor on her album. He wrote several songs under the pseudo name William Bowery for the albums Folklore and Evermore.

