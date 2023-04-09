CHANGE LANGUAGE
Taylor Swift Enters Single Era, Breaks Up With Joe Alwyn After Six Years: Report
Taylor Swift Enters Single Era, Breaks Up With Joe Alwyn After Six Years: Report

Curated By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 08:41 IST

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years, as per reports. A source said it wasn't a 'dramatic' split.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn break up after six years. The couple, who kept their relationship away from the cameras, have reportedly parted ways ‘amicably.’ The news of their break up comes as a massive shock for fans given that it was reported a few months ago that the couple was ‘going strong.’ There were also wedding rumours doing the rounds.

A source told Entertainment Tonight, “(The breakup) was not dramatic." The insider added, “The relationship had just run its course. It’s why [Alwyn] hasn’t been spotted at any shows," referring to her ongoing Eras tour in the US.

Several Swifties took to Twitter and shared their reactions to the breakup. Many are refusing to believe the news.

Taylor began dating Joe in 2016. A source told People magazine previously that the singer, who penned her love for Joe in the song Lavender Haze, is ‘very happy’ with the British actor. “He is her rock. Their relationship is mature and wonderful," the source claimed. Over the years, Joe collaborated with Taylor on her album. He wrote several songs under the pseudo name William Bowery for the albums Folklore and Evermore.

