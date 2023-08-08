Taylor Swift Fan 'Tricked' Into Buying Tickets Worth $1,400 For Eras Tour

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour is certainly making a lot of noise. From young to old, Swifties are making sure they make waves with their presence at their idol singer’s concert. Many heartfelt and savage moments were also captured during the Eras Tour. From Taylor Swift gently hugging and gifting her ’22’ cap to NBA great Kobe Bryant’s daughter to taking a jibe at Kanye West, the tour has seen all the humour and fun. Undeniable as it is, news of people getting tricked for tickets has also made noise from time to time. A similar incident happened recently where a woman said that she was tricked into spending Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour seats.

The person who sold her the tickets did not have them. Stefanie Klein, who is the accuser, lives in California. She spent around $1,400 to buy tickets to Taylor’s concert on StubHub.

Sharing her ordeal with NBC, Stefanie revealed how the ticketing platform did not refund her the full amount and was given excuse after excuse. “The ticketing platform, later informed me that the seller I had bought from had no tickets." Stefanie also revealed that her purchase was not protected by StubHub’s ‘This Fan Protect Guarantee,’ which refunds the entire amount, as well as 200 per cent of the ticket purchase price, if the buyer falls victim to a fake seller.

“This Fan Protect Guarantee did not protect me,” Stefanie said. “I was given reason after reason, excuse after excuse after excuse. There’s nothing else I could get from customer service. I couldn’t keep calling. It was actually giving me high blood pressure, I couldn’t do it anymore. I couldn’t spend my precious time arguing and arguing over and over again.”

Stefanie received a refund of $4,300 the next day after the I-Team reached out to StubHub. “Ah, such a relief that I’m out of this nightmare. Just such relief. I have to tell my story because this has to happen to other people. It’s heartbreaking and infuriating. And buyer beware.”

Steve McFarland with the Better Business Bureau said that most of these problems begin on social media. “The biggest scams again, it’s not your transactions with a legitimate broker, it’s scams that have been portrayed to look so real on social media. That’s where the big scams are,” he said.

Stefanie managed to find other tickets with the refunded amount for her daughter.