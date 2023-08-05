Taylor Swift Gifts Her '22' Hat To NBA Great Kobe Bryant's Daughter Bianka At Eras Tour

Taylor Swift melted hearts once again as she shared an endearing moment onstage with Bianka Bryant, the 6-year-old daughter of the late basketball legend Kobe Bryant and Vanessa Bryant. The heartwarming interaction took place during Taylor Swift’s electrifying Eras concert at the iconic SoFi Stadium on Thursday night.

The video shared by Vanessa Bryant on her Instagram shows the 33-year-old singer was in the midst of performing her hit song 22 when she paused to hug her daughter Bianka, who was seated in the front row with her mother Vanessa, and Sister Natalia Bryant. Swift’s act of kindness didn’t end there as she adorned Bianka by putting her hat on her head, kissing her cheek, and giving a long hug.

During her performances, Taylor Swift selects a lucky fan from the crowd to share the stage with her, and on the previous night, it was Bianka’s chance to enjoy the special moment. Vanessa Bryant shared a photograph capturing the moment between Taylor Swift and Bianka. The post was accompanied by a heartfelt caption: “So Special @taylorswift."

The emotional evening held even more significance for Vanessa Bryant as she paid homage to her late husband and daughter. She donned a denim jacket adorned with an image of Kobe Bryant alongside Taylor Swift during one of the singer’s concerts back in 2015. Above the image on the jacket are block letters that read ‘Swiftie,’ a term used to refer to Taylor Swift’s passionate fans worldwide. The jacket also featured a patch that bore the lyric “Say You’ll Remember Me," a line from Swift’s hit Wildest Dreams.

Kobe Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven others, tragically lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

In another snapshot, Taylor Swift gracefully adorns a blue embellished dress while striking a pose alongside Vanessa and her daughters.

The concert itself was a part of Taylor Swift’s ongoing Eras tour, which kicked off in March and has been captivating audiences across the nation. The North American leg of the tour will conclude this Saturday, leaving fans with unforgettable memories and a yearning for more. Taylor Swift, true to her penchant for surprises, announced the addition of more North American tour dates for 2024, much to the delight of her devoted fans.