Taylor Swift Laughs Uncontrollably As She Sings Kanye West Diss Song: 'Forgiveness Is A Nice Thing'

The famous American singer Taylor Swift is currently travelling across the country for The Eras Tour. Her most recent show in Seattle has gone viral on the internet not only for her exceptional performance but also because of how she let out an epic cackle while singing her 2018 number, This Is Why We Can’t Have A Nice Things. The song was related to her feud with Kanye West and Kim Kardashian.

The incident took place on Saturday as she was playing the acoustic version of the song in Seattle’s Limen Feild. She looked stunning in a crimson-red dress. She held her guitar and sang the lines, “And here’s to you, cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do," when she burst into an epic laugh. She continued laughing uncontrollably for a few seconds. As she gained her composure, the Grammy-winning singer jokingly said, “I can’t even say it with a straight face." Eventually, she continued singing the rest of the song.

🏟️| *cackles* I can't even say it with a straight face!#SeattleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/sUCD3AW7tB— Taylor Swift Updates 🏟️ (@swifferupdates) July 23, 2023

I love her so much. She couldn’t even stand herself after that laugh 😆😭🤣THIS IS WHY WE CAN’T HAVE NICE THINGS TAYLOR #SeattleTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/T8nKt2U42X— ❥𝒜𝓈𝒽𝓁𝑒𝓎❥ (@BornThisSwift13) July 23, 2023

Her fans were quite surprised when she started singing this number. They were also amazed by Taylor Swift reaction on stage. One of them wrote “She has ALL it takes," while another replied “I Should’hv been there for this."

She has ALL it Takes !!!— stanley wilkinson (@wilstan20001) July 24, 2023

I SHOULDVE BEEN THERE FOR THIS 😭😭— Archie 💜💫 (@CorneliaDynasty) July 23, 2023

Reportedly, Taylor Swift and Kanye West’s dispute began when he interrupted her victory speech for Best Video by a Female Artist at the 2009 VMAs. The two artists looked to work things out in the years that followed, but Kanye then released a song called ‘Famous’ in 2016 that included the lyrics “that bitch" Kanye claimed Taylor granted him permission to use the phrase in his song. Taylor, on the other hand, had denied this. Later, Kim Kardashian later released an audio in which she referred to Taylor as a “snake." As per reports, in the recording, Taylor appeared to approve Kanye’s lyrics for the song. Addressing the backlash she received due to the recording, Taylor Swift has told Vogue that she channelled her energy toward making music about the situation instead of reacting.

Meanwhile, after spending this weekend in Seattle, the next leg of the Eras Tour is in Santa Clara In California. Taylor Swift will be performing at Levi’s Stadium. Then, the team is expected to head to Los Angeles.