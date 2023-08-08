'Taylor Swift Should Drag Kim Kardashian To Jail If She Attends Eras Tour': Dave Portnoy

Taylor Swift continues to captivate her fans through her Eras Tour. With the tour’s extension, her fans are once again elated by her decision. Dave Portnoy, the founder of Barstool Sports and a self-proclaimed Swifty, has shared his speculations about a potential appearance by Kim Kardashian at one of Swift’s upcoming Los Angeles shows during an interview with Page Six. However, Portnoy fired shots towards the SKIMS mogul, suggesting that he believes Kim shouldn’t be allowed access to the venue. He stated, “If I were Taylor, I would have security waiting at the entrance and I would throw handcuffs on her and drag her to jail."

“It would surprise me if she didn’t [attend]. That would be a very Kim move,” he added.

Dave Portnoy shared that his admiration for Taylor Swift began when Kim Kardashian released an edited version of Swift’s phone call with Kanye West. Portnoy pointed out that many people might not be aware of the full story, as the phone call was edited and Swift was labelled a liar.

The host of the BFFs podcast highlighted this incident in relation to the release of Kanye’s controversial track Famous.

Dave Portnoy explained, “The phone call came out a few years later and it backed up everything that Taylor Swift said, so that was kind of what started me on the Swiftie path. When everyone was crucifying her I was like, ‘This is not right,’ so now I’ve just grown to be a huge fan.”

Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s relationship took a complicated turn back in 2009 when West interrupted Swift’s acceptance speech at the MTV VMAs. Swift had just won the award for Best Female Video, but West abruptly took the microphone to express his opinion that Beyonce should have received the award.

After the incident, Kanye did apologize to Swift for his behaviour and the two resolved their issue. However, things took another turn in 2016 when Kanye released the song Famous, which featured controversial lyrics about Swift.

The lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b*tch famous," caused tension between them. Following the criticism, Kanye West later claimed that he had received approval from Taylor Swift for the lyric, but Swift’s team quickly refuted his claim.

The controversy escalated when Kim Kardashian entered the scene and stated that she and Kanye had a recorded conversation in which Taylor Swift allegedly approved the lyrics. However, the dispute took another turn in 2020 when Swift released the unedited recording, contradicting the claims made by Kardashian and West.