Taylor Swift's Fan Warns Others Of Online Scams Ahead Of Eras Tour In California

Thousands of Swifties are gearing up to visit Levi’s Stadium in Bay Area, California to attend Taylor Swift’s concert this weekend. The show is all-booked but many are still trying to procure tickets to the concert without getting scammed. Amidst this, Sarah Peters, a loyal fan of the musician, has come forward to narrate the story of identity theft she recently faced to warn others of online fraud. According to a report by ABC7, Sarah and her mother Tammi were trying to hunt tickets that fit their budget. The duo also customized jeans with the title of Taylor Swift songs and albums to attend the concert. But as soon as the mother-daughter revealed their pant design project on social media, they came across a fake account using Sarah’s identity that was allegedly scamming people to buy tickets.

While describing the fake profile to ABC7, Sarah said, “The account is basically, every tweet is selling a Seattle-area Eras tour. I don’t want anyone to associate me with anything like that. Like, ‘Wait! That’s the girl who scammed me!'" Mother Tammi is concerned about her young child’s well-being who she said is just starting her life out. The duo do not wish to be implicated in any online fraud and hence have reportedly filed an official complaint against the operator of the fake account.

But the situation is far away from getting resolved. Tammi explains the officials cannot do much since no crime has been committed yet. Additionally, they are told the case cannot be considered identity theft until their credit cards or social security number is used illegally to make online transactions.

Tammi reportedly cannot fathom how misusing someone’s picture is not considered a crime. She highlighted, “They stole her picture. How is it not a crime to steal people’s money, and post someone else’s picture as the perpetrator? My head is spinning right now. How is that not a crime?" Meanwhile, Sarah calls the situation utterly “distressing." She hopes to be not linked with any fraudulent activity committed by the fake account.

The Eras Tour has now undoubtedly become one of the highly anticipated events of Summer 2023. Taylor Swift will make a stop at the Bay Area for two shows scheduled on Friday, July 28 and Saturday, July 29. Ahead of the concert, Levi’s Stadium has issued an official update about the things that need to be taken into consideration by fans.

An important update for all Swifties ahead of The Eras Tour at Levi's Stadium on July 28 & 29. Visit the link below for more info.— Levi's® Stadium (@LevisStadium) July 20, 2023

“Tailgating is prohibited for the Taylor Swift concerts and there will be no designated viewing areas outside of Levi’s Stadium. Fans without event tickets will not be permitted to congregate in parking areas or on the streets," stated the organizers.

With about 131 shows across five continents, the Eras Tour is set to conclude in August next year.

