Teachers’ Day Special: Meet The Guiding Force Behind These 5 Bollywood Celebrities

A good teacher is said to inspire their students and help them reach their goals in life. A guru or teacher is known to shape an individual’s life and show them the path towards success. Many Bollywood celebrities have found a guru in their lives, who helped them build their career. Today, on the occasion of Teachers’ Day, let us take a look at some celebs and their gurus.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is a prominent actor, known for her contribution to Hindi films. She has also worked in the Tamil film industry. She was the winner of the beauty pageant, Miss World, in 1994 and then stepped into the film industry. Mani Ratnam, a well-known filmmaker, writer, and producer, launched Aishwarya in 1997 with the film Iruvar. Aishwarya played the character of Kalpana in the film, and that’s how her acting career began. Aishwarya often dedicates her success to Mani Ratnam and calls him her guru, as he launched her in the industry. The duo even collaborated recently for the Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Famous music composer Pritam Chakraborty dons many hats. He is also an instrumentalist, guitarist, and singer. Pritam started his career in 2001 with the film Tere Liye. His father, Prabodh Chakraborty, was a popular guitarist. He introduced Pritam to the world of music. Initially, his father didn’t want him to enter the industry so early, but Pritam’s passion and hard work paid off. Pritam Chakraborty considers his father as his guru.

Rajesh Roshan

Rajesh Roshan is considered a notable music composer in the Hindi film industry and has scored songs for almost 100 films. He started his career at an early age and got a kickstart in 1974 with the film Kunwara Baap. He came from a musical background but didn’t want to start a career in music so early. After his father, Roshan Lal Nagrath died, his mother, Ira Roshan, helped him shape his career in the music industry. Rajesh Roshan’s mother had been a guiding force in his career.

Anuradha Paudwal

Anuradha Paudwal is a well-known playback singer in the Hindi film industry. She is one of the most popular singers of the 80s and 90s and a prominent Bhajan singer. She considers her husband’s aunt, Sumati Tanak, as her guru, who inspired her to sing. Anuradha had once stated in an earlier interview, “I don’t know how I learned to sing, but when I was on stage, my guru’s voice echoed in my head. That inspired me, and I would start singing.”

Roop Kumar

Roop Kumar Rathod is a prominent music director and playback singer. He has performed a number of songs in Bengali, Hindi, Tamil, Marathi and several other languages. He considers his father Chaturbhuj Rathore as his guru because he introduced him to the world of music. Roop Kumar Rathod unfortunately lost his father at an early age.