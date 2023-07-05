Teaser Of Kiccha Sudeep’s Next Film Unveiled, Shooting To Begin From This Date

Kiccha Sudeep was last seen in an extended cameo appearance in Upendra’s Kabzaa. The film failed to make a mark. Now, Sudeep is awaiting the release of his 46th film, tentatively called Kiccha 46. While the film is being largely awaited, especially since Sudeep ventured into the pan-India scene for the first time with last year’s Vikrant Rona, an electrifying teaser of Kiccha 46 has just been unveiled by the team. The teaser sets the dark gritty tone of the movie.

It begins with Sudeep on a bus filled with corpses, presumably the aftermath of the carnage he has unleashed upon his enemies. He is seen extracting bullets from his own body. Then the driver of the bus gets a call from his boss, asking him why it is taking so much time to kill one man. Sudeep then promptly kills the driver with a shotgun. The clip then ends with Kiccha Sudeep breaking the windshield, venturing outside and firing a flare into the air, probably to declare war.

The teaser has been aptly captioned: ‘Demon War Begins’. After watching the goosebump-inducing teaser, we could not agree more. It is interesting to note that the scene from the teaser may not be a part of the film as shooting for Kiccha 46 is yet to begin.

Kiccha 46 will be shot in both Bengaluru and Chennai as the film is releasing in both Kannada and Tamil. Filming for this movie, directed by Vijay Kartikeya, will begin on July 15.

Dubbed versions of the teaser have also been released in Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi, indicating the movie will be Sudeep’s second pan-India film after Vikrant Rona. Information about the film is still scarce, as the team has not divulged much details. There is no information on who will be the female lead or what the story will revolve around. Composer Ajaneesh Lokanath of Kantara fame is composing the music for the film. Shekhar Chandra is doing the camerawork