The much-awaited Malayalam film Enthada Saji’s teaser has been released on Sunday and it’s getting a great response from the audiences. The teaser has received nearly 1 million views on YouTube in less than 48 hours of its release.

The film starring Kunchacko Boban, Jayasurya, and Nivetha Thomas is a fun entertainer written and directed by debutant Godfy Xavier Babu.

The teaser begins in a church, with Nivetha Thomas describing to Kunchako Boban how she got goosebumps after hearing her love interest singing a song. The shot cuts to a glimpse of Jayasurya as they converse. Then Kunchako asks," Did he love you back." Nivetha says," It’s not a he, it’s a she."

The teaser promises the film to be a romantic drama and it has created much enthusiasm among the viewers. One of the viewers said, “Loving this combo. Waiting for the film." Another said, “Kunchacko Boban never disappoints us." One more wrote, “I can assure you guys that this film will stay in your hearts."

Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya are reuniting in Enthada Saji after seven years. The two were last seen together in the 2016 film Shajahanum Pareekuttiyum. They previously collaborated on several blockbuster films, including Swapnakoodu, Gulumal, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, and Lollipop. Nivetha Thomas and Kunchako Boban previously worked together in the 2013 film Romans.

Listin Stephen had produced Enthada Saji under the banner of Magic Frames. The cinematographer is Jithu Damodar, and the editor is Ratheesh Raj. Jakes Bejoy creates the background score while William Francis composes the songs.

Boban was recently seen in Pakalum Pathiravum which was released on March 3. Manoj KU, Seetha, and Tamizh from Thinkalazhcha Nischayam also played important roles.

In the upcoming projects, the actor is collaborating with Senna Hegde, the director of Thinkalazhcha Nischayam for Padmini. The film is being marketed as a comedy-drama. Aparna Balamurali will play a significant female lead role in the new film. Padmini is expected to be shot in and around major locations in Kanhangad, Kasargod in Kerala.

