Naga Chaitanya’s film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu, will hit the theatres on May 12. His last three films — Bangarraju, Thank You and Laal Singh Chaddha — failed to perform at the box office. Chaitanya will now be eagerly hoping for success with Custody and it seems that the actor is not going to disappoint cine buffs this time. The teaser of his next, titled Custody, which was unveiled by Chaitanya on March 16, has piqued the interest of cine buffs. Since it is a bilingual film, the teaser has been dropped in Tamil and Telugu. Watch the teaser here:

While sharing the link to the teaser, Naga tweeted, “The hunt begins! #CustodyTeaser Telugu : https://youtu.be/Tum_ZtCx_0o Tamil : https://youtu.be/4QLgL7QERxQ Cheers @vp_offl for this cut , @ilaiyaraaja @thisisysr the score is on repeat !!Thanks @IamKrithiShetty @thearvindswami @srinivasaaoffl @realsarathkumar @SS_Screens."

The teaser starts with a disclaimer, which guides the audience to use headphones for a better experience. It is followed by a wide-angle shot of a field along with sound effects of an eagle’s voice. The voiceover by Chaitanya perfectly blends in with this shot. The voiceover says, “A wounded heart can push a man any far”. At this moment the stage is set for Chaitanya who is seen brilliantly doing his job in the glimpses of action sequences in the teaser. Many social media users opined that the antagonist Arvind Swami also makes up for a perfect match against Chaitanya.

Another thing which makes this teaser worth a watch is the fact that it is replete with all the mass elements necessary for a hit film. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja can correctly connect with the audience via the music of this film.

Looks like Chaitanya has finally found the much-awaited rousing response from the audience towards the film he had been waiting for a long time.

