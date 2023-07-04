Teaser Of Prabhas-starrer Salaar To Be Out On July 6, Check Its KGF 2 Connection

Prabhas’ upcoming period action thriller Salaar has been in the news for a long time now, courtesy of its storyline and the star cast. Makers are now going to amp up the curiosity by dropping its teaser on July 6 at 05:12 pm. Now, some of the users are contemplating that Salaar might have a connection with the film KGF 2. What prompted them to reach this conclusion?

Fans have observed that the climax of KGF 2, where Navy Officers attacked Rocky Bhai (Yash), occurred at 05:12 pm. Thus this time can be the common thread that connects Salaar’s teaser and the climax of KGF 2.

Not only the time, several theories have emerged in the past which sought to establish a common link between both films. Some of the KGF fans have pointed out the similarity of the presence of Farman (played by Saran Shakthi), a character in both movies. According to fans, Farman will be shown playing the role of Salaar and he will take revenge for the death of Rocky. Also, actress Easwari Rao has been roped in to play the role of Prabhas’ mother. She had also played the mother to Farman’s character in the KGF franchise.

Another fan theory that added to these speculations was the title Salaar and its meaning, ‘commander’. In KGF, Farman is a loyalist and shows the characteristic traits of a commander. Also, followers have pointed out the similarity between a talisman worn by Farman in KGF and Prabhas in Salaar’s poster. These theories have led to speculations that director Prashanth Neel is trying to create a parallel universe with his characters. As of now, there is no official clarification about these rumours. Prashanth has directed both the KGF franchise and Salaar.

Besides these bizarre theories, there is also a riveting buzz around Salaar’s climax. According to the reports, viewers can see Prabhas playing another character, which will be unexpected. This sequence is billed to be the biggest USP of Salaar. Made on a budget of Rs 250 crore, the film will hit the screens on September 28. It narrates the storyline of a gang leader who promises his friend to take on the other gang members.