Teaser Of Sai Dharam Tej-starrer Short Film The Soul Of Satya Out

Last Updated: August 09, 2023, 15:13 IST

Sai Dharam Tej was last seen in Bro.

Under the banner of Dil Raju Productions, the Balagam producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy funded this short film.

Sai Dharam Tej will appear in the musical short film The Soul Of Satya after finding success with the film Bro and sharing screen time with Pawan Kalyan in Bro. He will co-star with Swathi Reddy in the latter, which will be released on the occasion of Independence Day. On Tuesday, the short’s teaser was released.

Satya’s director, Nawin Vijaya Krishna, who is also the father of seasoned actor Naresh seems to be the surprise element of the short. Nawin initially tried his hand at directing Satya after first finding success as a performer in films like Nandini Nursing Home and Oorantha Anukuntunnaru. Under the banner of Dil Raju Productions, the Balagam producers Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy funded this short.

The short aims to depict the sacrifices and hurdles that soldiers of the nation go through for the sake of the country.

The opening scene of the teaser of The Soul of Satya features Sai Dharam Tej and Swathi Reddy locked in an embrace at their wedding ceremony. Sai Dharam Tej gave his best performance to date in Satya, according to Dil Raju Productions CEO Meher Kilaru, who also believes filmmaker Nawin would be a real asset to the Telugu cinema industry.

For the short film, well-known vocalist Sruthi Ranjani takes on the role of music director, with background music written by upcoming musician Saketh Komanduri. Balaji, a cinematographer who has experience with popular YouTube movies like Enjoy Enjaami, enters the Telugu film industry with The Soul Of Satya.

Sai Dharam Tej got his first stint with the Rs 100 crore club this year with Bro, in which he acted alongside his real-life uncle Pawan Kalyan. Although the movie surpassed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, it has still fallen short of the figures expected from a Pawan Kalyan film.

