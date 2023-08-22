Teaser Of Sathyaraj And Vasanth Ravi-starrer Telugu Film Weapon Out

The makers of the Telugu movie Weapon have finally released the much-anticipated teaser of the film. The movie stars actors Sathyaraj and Vasanth Ravi in the lead roles. It is written and directed by Guhan Senniappan. The teaser promises a superhuman saga to the audience, in which the actor Sathyaraj seems to possess telekinetic powers. Music composer Gibran’s background score and Prabhu Raghav’s cinematography is the highlight of this action-packed teaser. The editing of the movie is done by Nash.

The Weapon teaser showcases Vasanth Ravi and Sathyaraj in the never-seen-before look and character. As per the teaser, it is believed that there is a search going on for the superhuman. Both actors seem to possess supernatural skills. Actor Rajiv Menon is seen in a negative role in the film. Weapon movie will be released in five languages- Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada. The release date and other details of the movie will be announced soon. Take a look at the teaser here:

Greeting the audience with the first-ever superhuman saga, the makers of Weapon have raised curiosity among the fans about who the actual superhuman in the movie is. Both the lead actors seem to possess supernatural skills. Weapon movie also stars Rajeev Pillai, Yashika Aannand and Mime Gopi in prominent roles.

Actor Vasanth Ravi has a successful track record in movies till now since his debut with the film Taramani in 2017. After a gap of four years, the actor returned with an action-packed revenge film Rocky, directed by Arun Matheshwaran. Ravi was last seen in the Rajinikanth starrer movie Jailer. The actor played the role of Arjun Pandian, son of Rajinikanth in the movie. This star-studded film has broken many records at the box office.