Teaser Of Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam Film Madanolsavam Out

The official teaser of the upcoming Malayalam film Madanotsavam has now been released. Directed by Sudheesh Gopinath, the film stars Suraj Venjaramoodu, Rajesh Madhavan and Sudhi Koppa in the lead roles. Touted to be a family entertainer, the film is scripted by E Santhosh Kumar and Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval. So far the teaser has garnered close to 2 lakh view. The teaser shows Suraj Venjaramoodu in a comedy avatar after a while.

Fans have commented on the video. One of them wrote, “Best wishes to the entire supporting team”. “Glad to see you in something other than a police uniform and crime thrillers,” read a comment.

The cast of Madanotsavam includes PP Kunhikrishnan, Babu Antony, and Bhama Arun. With music by Christo Xavier, the lyrics of the song are penned by Vaisakh Sugunan. Bankrolled by Vinayaka Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayak Films, the film is scheduled for Vishu (Malayali New Year) release.

Suraj Venjaramoodu’s previous outing was with Hemanth G Nair’s directorial Higuita. The film hit the theatres this week. Indrans, Manoj K Jayan and Jayaprakash Kuloor were seen in the lead roles.

Suraj Venjaramoodu is best known for films including Neerali, Driving License, Vikruthi, and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films such as Locals, 2 Gentlemen, Rangeela and Professor Dinkan.

Sudheesh Gopinath has acted in films like Dam999, Kammara Sambhavam, and Android Kunjappan Ver 5.25. Some of his other notable projects include Theerppu, Djinn, Porinju Mariyam Jose, Rockstar, and Ente Ummante Peru.

