Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem Review: Predictable, But Entertaining

Taking a journey through the Turtle-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem clearly pays homage to hard shelled superheroes with its energetic and bright animation to the lighthearted irreverence. It’s a respectable attempt to kickstart a comic book brand that has had a long, but inconsistent, journey across the screen.

Being a fan of the comic book series, the film is surely a welcome trip down memory lane and is plenty of fun. It’s animated and occasionally funny. Having said that, this time the Turtles feel a little half-baked, with the reins having been handed to the prolific producing team of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg, who share script credit with director Jeff Lowe.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem boasts an impressive cast and the main group of Leonardo, Raphael, Michelangelo and Donatello voiced by Nicolas Cantu, Brady Noon, Shamon Brown Jr and Micah Abbey respectively. It also has Jackie Chan voice Splinter with Ayo Edebiri voicing April O’Neil. Giancarlo Esposito as Baxter Stockman, Seth Rogen as Bebop, John Cena as Rocksteady, Paul Rudd as Mondo Gecko lend in a heavy duty star power.

The film takes us through the journey of four turtles who want to be accepted by humans but are unfortunately shunned by them for being monsters. To prove themselves as heroes and have a shot at a normal life, the TMNT sets out on a hunt for a criminal group alongside April O’Neil- a high school news reporter only to find themselves in a heap of trouble when an army of mutant monsters are unleashed upon them.

In favor of a concise introduction to Splinter (Jackie Chan), his adoptive sons Leonardo (Nicolas Cantu), Raphael (Brady Noon), Michelangelo (Shamon Brown Jr.), and Donatello (Micah Abbey), Mutant Mayhem primarily takes the broad strokes of Turtle legend for granted. Since Splinter has a strong bias towards humans, the Turtles are forced to rebel against him in order to live out their long-held desire of being a part of the surface world. This is because the movie is far more interested in their relationship with Splinter as a father than as a master from the outset.

A predictable plot that itself feels like a bit of a twisted conglomeration of other superhero movies is compensated for by the film’s unbounded energy and exquisitely rendered characters. It’s hard to hold that against Mutant Mayhem, which has just as much right to celebrate its comic book heritage as any other superhero film, but the idea that regular, everyday New Yorkers are the true heroes of these films is starting to lose its luster.

The fight scenes are remarkably exhilarating and spontaneous for being animated. At the same time, only a few scenes actually made me smile; instead of giving the movie more of these funny-yet-disarming moments, the Turtles instead make disturbing sexual approaches against Fox’s character.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem ticks the boxes for characters, action and graphics but it waffles when it comes to story. Additionally, keep in mind that Mutant Mayhem won’t appeal as much to younger audiences if you plan to take the family to the movies due to how adolescent-focused it is.

While it’s a fresh take on those shelled foursome heroes, who actually feel like real, relatable teenagers for once, I still believe the fun was missing. Nevertheless, the film will find its audience in the 30-something-year-olds who might be nostalgic about reconnecting with characters from their youth.