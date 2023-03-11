Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra are one of the most talked about couples in the Indian television industry. So, naturally, when their break-up rumours surfaced recently, fans were intrigued to know more. However, amid all this, the Naagin 6 actress has now dropped a video on social media in which she can be seen grooving to the song, ‘Say It Right’.

In the clip, Tejasswi can be seen wearing a white crop top and denim jeans as she recorded the video herself and grooved to the peppy track. “Hold up," she wrote in the caption. Watch the video here:

Soon after the video was shared, fans flooded the comment section, showering love on their favourite actress. “Kuch to bolo hum sabko dar lagraha hai @kkundrra sath sab thik hai naa," one of the fans wrote. “Each time a woman stands up for herself, she stands up for all women," another person shared.

A third comment read, “Cutest moves from the cutest person."

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with Zoom TV, Tejasswi talked about being in love with beau Karan and shed light on their marriage plans. “I am in love. I am a little superstitious. I feel the more I talk about it, the more people tend to take the jinx off the beautiful things in your life," she said and further added, “We are going strong, and I am enjoying each other’s company.”

Tejasswi Prakash also shared her views on marriage and said that it is a ‘very important’ thing in her life. “So, getting married is a very important thing in my life. I don’t think I would like to talk about it until it actually happens. I would like to keep it a secret,” she said.

The break-up rumours started after Karan Kundrra shared a cryptic tweet. He poetically wrote, “Na teri shaan kam hoti, na rutba ghata hota, jo ghamand mein kaha, wahi hass ke kaha hota." TejRan fans were left wondering whether the actor was indirectly hinting that the couple had some issues in their relationship. Several fans advised Karan to speak with Tejasswi rather than taking their fight on Twitter.

na teri shaan kam hoti..na rutba ghata hota..jo ghamand mein kaha..wahi hass ke kaha hota…— Karan Kundrra (@kkundrra) March 7, 2023

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra started dating after spending some time together on the sets of the reality TV show Bigg Boss 15. Since then, the couple has shared some adorable moments together. From celebrating festivals to going on vacations, TejRan are major couple goals for their fans.

Tejasswi Prakash rose to fame after she won Bigg Boss 15 and is currently working on Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural TV show, Naagin 6. In 2022, Tejasswi Prakash also made her movie debut with the Marathi film Mann Kasturi Re.

Karan Kundrra, on the other hand, is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal along with Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh. Tejaswwi was spotted visiting Karan on the sets of this show earlier this month.

Read all the Latest Movies News here