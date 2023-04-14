Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra Get Cosy During Intimate Dance at Party; Video Goes Viral

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra never fail to shell out couple goals. They often take a spot on the list of trends for their mushy PDA and today is no exception. On Friday afternoon, the couple took social media by storm with their intimate dance video.

The video was shared by Instant Bollywood on its official Instagram page. In the clip, Tejasswi and Karan are seen getting cosy while dancing at a private party. Tejasswi looks hot in a sexy co-ord set, while Karan dazzles in an all-black outfit. While a section of their fans, lovingly called TejRan, loved the video, others were upset about the fact that the couple’s “private video" was made public. One user wrote, “It was a private party and you have no right to publish their videos without their permission." Another one said, “It’s a private video posted by private account."

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash fell in love with each other in Bigg Boss 15 house since then, they have become everyone’s favourite.

On the work front, Karan Kundrra is currently seen in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal which also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh in the lead. On the other hand, Tejasswi Prakash is gearing up for her upcoming Marathi film ‘School College Ani Life’ which is being produced by Rohit Shetty.

School College Ani Life also stars Karan Parab in the lead. Notably, the film was shot before the pandemic. The plot of the film revolves around a youngster who navigated the challenges and joys of childhood and adulthood. The film is releasing on April 14, 2023. It is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here