Tejasswi Prakash Likes Bradley Cooper's Voice In Guardians Of The Galaxy, Says 'I Admire Him As Rocket'

It’s the end of the road for Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise with the Volume 3 that dropped earlier this year. The popular Marvel Studios trilogy that was launched in 2014 by James Gunn marked the film-maker’s last Marvel Cinematic Universe project after which he has turned his focus on helming of new DC Universe for Warner Bros. Discovery. Meanwhile, Phase 5 will continue to advance forward with more exciting titles that would be released afterwards. The film has finally dropped on a popular streaming platform and is now premiering in multiple languages in India. Jumping on the bandwagon of heaping praises for the film, Tejasswi Prakash has expressed her admiration for Bradley Cooper, who dubbed Rocket’s voice.

The actress shared, “I really love Bradley Cooper and have been a huge fan of his work. From Hangover to Silver Lining Playbook, I have watched all his movies. I absolutely admire him as Rocket in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Although he has just voiced the character, his outstanding dubbing brings the character to life. I would really love to meet him in person and understand more about his acting process!"

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 stars Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis while Vin Diesel and Bradley Cooper voice Groot and Rocket, respectively. The film also stars Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova.

James Gunn is the director and also wrote the screenplay. Kevin Feige produces with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Sara Smith, and Simon Hatt serving as executive producers. The film is slated to release in India on 5th May 2023 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The News18 Showsha review of the film reads, “Undeniably, Rocket is the soul of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. You laugh with him, cry with him and celebrate with him. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is a treat for James Gunn fans. It truly feels like an end of an era for MCU fans and the filmmaker will be missed. PS: Stay back for the shocker of a post-credit scene."

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 is now streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.