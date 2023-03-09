Tejasswi Prakash Recalls What Happened When She Received Her First Pay Cheque

Tejasswi Prakash has garnered much love from her fans. On International Women’s Day, the Bigg Boss 15 winner shared a special note for her followers. The actress shared an inspiring story about the time she received her first pay cheque and asked all women to be independent and empowered. “I feel as girls if we are strongly determined to achieve something, we will accomplish it even if we have to sleep for just 2 hours," she said.

The Naagin 6 actress narrated what happened when she received her first pay cheque and recalled how she gave her first salary to her mother. However, her mother did not spend the money. Explaining the reason behind the same, Tejasswi shared, “Neither she bought anything for herself nor for me. She began saving it so that we would someday have an amount that could be invested. My mother has taught me a lot."

Tejasswi further talked about her mother and revealed how she had ‘no place to run away’. “She always said that even when she would go through issues and she would want to run away, she did not have a place to run away - it was either her mother’s house or her husband’s house. She did not have a place where she could not be or call hers and vent out. She told me whenever you plan on having your independent life, make sure it is independent in a way that you can walk out whenever you want to and you have something to call yours," the actress said.

Tejasswi Prakash made her acting debut in 2612 and later appeared in the TV series Sanskaar Dharohar Apnon Ki in 2013. Prakash is best known for her role in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. She appeared in Colors TV’s stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 in 2020. She then emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 15. The actress is currently seen in Ekta Kapoor’s popular supernatural drama series Naagin 6. The actress recently made her Marathi film debut with Mann Kasturi Re.

