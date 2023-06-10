Tejasswi Prakash Turns 30: Best Movies and TV Shows of the Naagin 6 Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TEJASSWI PRAKASH: Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress known for her work in Hindi TV shows. She gained popularity for her portrayal of Ragini Maheshwari in the serial “Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur." The winner of Bigg Boss 15, made her debut in 2012 and since then, has appeared in several television shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. As the actress turns 30 today, here’s a look at some of her movies and TV shows.

