Tejasswi Prakash Turns 30: Best Movies and TV Shows of the Naagin 6 Actress

HAPPY BIRTHDAY TEJASSWI PRAKASH: Tejasswi Prakash is an Indian television actress known for her work in Hindi TV shows. She gained popularity for her portrayal of Ragini Maheshwari in the serial “Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur." The winner of Bigg Boss 15, made her debut in 2012 and since then, has appeared in several television shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi season 10. As the actress turns 30 today, here’s a look at some of her movies and TV shows.
- Mann Kasturi Re (2022)
Mann Kasturi Re, a 2022 suspense romantic drama directed by Sanket Mane, marks Tejasswi Prakash’s Marathi cinema debut. The movie also stars Abhinay Berde.
- School College Ani Life (2023)
The movie starring Karan Parab, Tejasswi Prakash, and Jitendra Joshi marked Rohit Shetty’s debut in Marathi cinema as a producer.
- Sanskaar - Dharohar Apnon Ki (2013-2014)
Tejasswi played the role of Dhara Jai Kishan in this drama series.
- Swaragini - Jodein Rishton Ke Sur (2015-2016)
Tejasswi starred as Swara in Swarigini, which is about the relationship of two half-sisters. Her stunning appearance and outstanding performance earned her acclaim on this show.
- Naagin 6
Tejasswi is playing Pratha in Naagin 6, which is a franchise of TV show Naagin, a fantasy fiction about an Ichchadhari Naagin who can change their appearance as and when they desire for the sake of vengeance. The actress is getting a whole lot of love and appreciation for her performance in the show.
- Bigg Boss 15
It’s a popular reality show in which people live in a house together, separated from the outside world, and are constantly monitored. They’re given tasks to complete, and the one who makes it to the end of the show wins. Tejasswi won Bigg Boss 15, as she captured the hearts of the viewers by performing exceptionally well on the show.
- Pehredaar Piya Ki (2017)
Tejasswi played the lead role of Diya Ratan Singh, a young girl who becomes the caretaker and protector of a 10-year-old prince.
- Karn Sangini (2018)
Tejasswi appeared in the show as Urvi, a princess. Karn Sangini is based on the novel The Outcast’s Queen by Kavita Kane. The actress carried the role of Urvi remarkably well, and her performance in the show was so impressive that it is still remembered.
- Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 (2020)
Tejasswi participated in the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi," where celebrities face various daring tasks and stunts.
- Rishta Likhenge Hum Naya (2017-2018)
She played the lead role of Diya Ratan Singh, a princess who becomes a queen and protects her husband’s kingdom.
- 26/12
She starred as Dhara in this thriller show based on a terrorist attack.