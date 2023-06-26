Television Duo Tanvi Thakkar And Aaditya Kapadia Share News On Their Child's Well-being

Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyar Mein fame actress Tanvi Thakkar and her husband Aaditya Kapadia recently became parents to their first child. Both Aaditya and Tanvi embrace parenthood as Tanvi gave birth to their baby boy on 19 June. The two posted a cute picture on their Instagram with their newborn baby boy. Tanvi gave birth on June 19. The actress and her newborn, both are still at the hospital. She shared a video on her social media from the hospital itself where she is lying on the hospital bed. She was seen sharing an update on her baby’s health and her pregnancy in this video.

Tanvi Thakkar shared that her newborn had jaundice. She also mentioned that there is nothing to worry about since it is very common among newborns and he is recovering very fast. She said that she hopes her baby boy will be completely recovered by the night.

Tanvi has been discharged from the hospital on 25 June 2023 along with her baby boy. She stated that her pregnancy was quite challenging and full of roller-coasters and soon she will be sharing her journey with her audience. Additionally, she also showed gratitude towards her fans for showering love and blessings upon her.

She shared about her experience of how excited she was to hold her baby, “It’s surreal. When I hear people say how their world has changed post-baby, I used to feel, they just say that. But now I know it’s true. I was in a lot of pain and extremely exhausted in the last days of labour and even post-delivery, but when I got up to hold my baby, it was a magical experience. We were prepared for a normal delivery but my blood pressure shot up and so the doctor had to opt for a C-section."

To this Aditya added, “It’s indeed magical. We feel blessed. It’s like passing an exam where you have to work hard for many months and finally, the result is out.

The couple hasn’t finalised a name now. Tanvi said, " We have thought of a few names, but till we are both in love with one name, we will keep thinking."

Tanvi shared the first glimpse of her newborn baby with her fans. On Thursday, the actress shared a picture with her newborn on her Instagram where Tanvi and Aaditya are posing standing next to the crib of their baby adoring him at the hospital. However, she has not revealed the face of her baby yet covering it with a red heart. The couple can be seen flashing a big smile while looking at their baby in the picture. The actress captioned the post “19.06.2023 #everythingbeginsfromhere.”