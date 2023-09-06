Telugu Actor Mahesh Vitta Ties Knot With Girlfriend Sravani Reddy

Former Bigg Boss contestant Mahesh Vitta has made headlines recently, and it’s not just about his reality TV stints. Mahesh has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend, Shravani, marking a new chapter in his life. Their wedding was a private and simple affair held in Mahesh’s hometown of Proddatur, Andhra Pradesh, attended only by close friends and family members.

Mahesh Vitta took to his official social media handle to share photos from the wedding, capturing everyone’s attention. On their special day, Mahesh looked dapper in a white floral-embroidered sherwani and dhoti, while Shravani wore a stunning golden silk saree with an orange border. The couple looked adorable together.

In another photo from their reception, Mahesh sported a pink coat over a white shirt and black trousers, while Shravani donned a red embroidered lehenga. They posed elegantly on the stage, and the caption read, “FIRST CHAPTER OF OUR FAIRY TALE BEGINS."

The social media post received an outpouring of good wishes from fans and celebrities alike. Two days prior, Mahesh shared a photo from their Haldi ceremony where they both wore bright yellow attire. Alongside the candid photo, Mahesh wrote, “Haldi for a happy life. Welcome, my partner."

Reports suggest that Shravani works as a software engineer, while Mahesh Vitta initially gained popularity through his YouTube channel, where he showcased his Chittoor slang and acted in short films. He further impressed his fans with his comedy series Fun Bucket. In addition to his online presence, he ventured into character roles and comedy in various films.

Mahesh Vitta’s fame skyrocketed when he participated in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3. During his stint on the show, he maintained a strong presence and held his ground for nearly 13 weeks before getting eliminated.

Following his exit from the Bigg Boss House, Mahesh Vitta received numerous opportunities in the film industry. In previous interviews, he had mentioned being in love with a girl he met through his sister, and he expressed his desire to settle down once he had established himself further in life.