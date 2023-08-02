Telugu Actress Aishwarya Rajesh's Latest Photoshoot Has Fans' Approval

Telugu actress Aishwarya Rajesh has always been a showstopper with her boundless energy and impeccable fashion choices. Recently, she set the internet abuzz with a streak of stunning snapshots that captivated everyone’s attention. In the pictures, Aishwarya donned a full-sleeve floral printed lehenga with a deep neckline, looking phenomenal and stealing hearts with her beauty.

For her makeup, Aishwarya chose contoured cheeks, a touch of blush, perfectly shaped eyebrows, a stroke of eyeliner, mascara-laden eyelashes, and a shade of pink lipstick. Adding the perfect finishing touch to her look, she adorned herself with a pair of exquisite earrings while leaving her tresses open to strike some stellar poses for the camera.

Sharing these breathtaking pictures, Aishwarya captioned them with a thoughtful message, “It’s not about the dress you wear, but it’s about the life you lead in the dress." Fans poured their love and adulation for the actress, with some even drawing comparisons to the legendary Silk Smitha.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s fashion sense is not limited to traditional wear; she effortlessly rocks Western ensembles as well. In a recent appearance, she looked nothing less than a diva in a floral printed dress, paired with a sleek sling and classic watch. Captioning the pictures as “Viva Las Vegas," she once again set some major fashion goals.

On the professional front, Aishwarya Rajesh has exciting projects lined up. She recently shared an update on her social media about wrapping up her upcoming film, “Dear." Expressing her gratitude to the fantastic team, she wrote, “The final clapper has fallen, but the memories will last forever! A massive thank you to the fantastic team that made it possible. We can’t wait to share this fun entertainer with the world."

Known for her impressive performances in films like Kanaa, Thittam Irandu, Kaakkaa Muttai, and Ka Pae Ranasingam, Aishwarya Rajesh has carved a niche for herself in the industry. Her versatility and talent have earned her critical acclaim and a massive fan following.

Besides Dear, Aishwarya is all set to enthral the audience with her appearances in upcoming films like Mukta Mukta, Mohan Das, Ajayante Randam Moshanam, Idam Porul Yaeval, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai and many more.