Telugu Actress Ananya Nagalla Says Hello And We Are Listening

Ananya Nagalla is one of the leading actresses in the Telugu film industry. She has impressed us with her outstanding work in films like Vakeel Saab, Mallesham and Play Back, to name a few. Besides films, Ananya is also known for her infectious smile and glamorous photoshoots. Ananya’s fashion diaries are getting better and better each day.

The Telugu actress has once again surprised her fans and shared some snippets from her last outing on Instagram. Ananya wore a black crop top and jeggings, which she teamed with a floral-printed cold-shouldered floral printed shrug. She opted for a nude makeup look as she posed for the camera. In one of the photos, she is seen posing on the staircase, while in the other one, she is sitting in a chair. " Hello! There," read her caption.

The post went viral in no time. Seeing the photographs, fans showered hearts and fire emoticons in the comment box.

Not only in Western attire, Ananya also looks stunning in Indian outfits. Just a few days ago, she shared a string of photos where she looks drop-dead gorgeous in a white and maroon lehenga, which she draped in a saree style.

Ananya Nagalla chose minimal makeup. While she rounded off her look with a silver necklace set and a small black bindi.

Seeing the photos one of the users commented, “So beautiful", another said, “Looking awesome."

Ananya Nagalla worked at Infosys before pursuing her career in the film industry. She made her acting debut in 2019 with the film Mallesham. Ananya was last seen in the Telugu romantic drama film Malli Pelli. The film is written and directed by MS Raju and features Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, and Vanitha Vijayakumar in pivotal roles. Along with Jayasudha, Sarath Babu, Roshan, Ravivarma, and Annapurna in supporting roles.

She currently has two back-to-back movies, Lechindi Mahila Lokam, and Anveshi, in her kitty.