Telugu Actress Ashu Reddy Looks Ethereal In Golden Silk Saree

Ashu Reddy needs no introduction. She is one of the most popular actresses in the Telugu film industry. Along with her amazing acting skills, she is also known for her impeccable fashion choices for which she enjoys a massive fan following on social media. She always keeps her fans updated and shares pictures and videos from her various photoshoots with them.

Recently, the actress dropped some stunning pictures in her traditional avatar from her latest photoshoot which has taken the internet by storm. In the photos, Ashu Reddy wore a golden silk saree with a coral border. She teamed it with a matching puffed-sleeve blouse. She opted for glam makeup, including properly drawn eyebrows, smokey eyes, contoured cheeks and coral lipstick. She completed her look with a statement chocker, a long necklace set, matching bangles and a manng tika. She left her wavy traces open as she posed for the camera. Sharing the photos on Instagram, the actress wrote, “Jewellery is an emotion carried to generations."

Seeing the post, her fans could not keep their calm. One of the users commented, “So cute," and another one said, “Wow so beautiful Ashu". Many others showered red hearts in the comments section.

Two days back, Ashu Reddy shared another couple of photos on her Instagram handle from another photoshoot session. In the photos, Ashu looked gorgeous in a plum-coloured saree with a matching strappy blouse. She added a large necklace and jhumkas as accessories to her overall outfit. Ashu Reddy chose natural makeup and kept her soft curls open to finish off her appearance. She shared the pictures in collaboration with Vega Sri Gold and Diamonds. “Jewellery is every girl’s favourite dream, especially when it’s from @vegasri_goldanddiamonds," read her caption.

Ashu Reddy started her career journey in the entertainment industry as a TV host. She then came into the limelight after her lip-syncing Dubsmash and Instagram videos went viral. She gained a lot of recognition in 2021 after she appeared as a background dancer alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the sensational song, Oo Antava, from the film Pusha: The Rise. She also participated in the TV reality show Bigg Boss Telugu season 3.