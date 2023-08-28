Telugu Actress Eesha Rebba Slays Traditional Look In Purple Cotton Saree

Telugu actress Eesha Rebba keeps hitting headlines for her acting prowess and her sartorial picks. Recently, she shared a few pictures that are making a huge noise on the internet. In the photos, the actress can be seen donning a purple plain cotton saree paired with a pink blouse.

For the makeup, Eesha opted for a minimal makeup look and looked adorable. In the pictures, she is all smiles and is seen posing in her car. Sharing the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “#SundayVibes." Several social media users have showered the actress with praise and adulation. Take a look at the pictures here:

Be it a traditional outfit or a Western ensemble, the actress never fails to make hearts flutter. Some time back, she dropped a few pictures of herself in Western attire and successfully made her way into the hearts of millions. In the pictures, the actress was seen donning a saffron colour corset. She rounded off her look with a subtle makeup look and a tied-up hairstyle.

Earlier, it was reported that the actress is soon going to tie the knot with a renowned Tamil director. No official confirmation has been made yet.

Eesha Rebba has been a part of several projects including Awe!, Savyasachi and Aravinda Sametha. She has also acted in films like Nitham Oru Vaanam, Ottu, Raagala 24 Gantallo, Subrahmanyapuram, Brand Babu, Maya Mall, and Life Is Beautiful, among others. Now, she is all set to star in films including Mama Mascheendra and an untitled film with Vikram Prabhu.

Written and directed by Harsha Vardhan, Mama Mascheendra also stars Ajay and Sudheer Babu Posani in crucial roles. Actors including Mirnalini Ravi, Dayanand Reddy, Rajeev Kanakala, Hari Teja and Ali Reza are also seen in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Narayan Das Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao under the banner of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas, Srishti Celluloid banners. The music has been composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj, and the cinematography of the film has been handled by PG Vinda.

Meanwhile, Eesha Rebba and Vikram Prabhu will be seen playing the role of police personnel in an untitled crime thriller directed by Ramesh Ravichandran.