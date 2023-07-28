Telugu Actress Ketika Sharma Embraces Elegance In A White Shimmery Saree; See Pics

Telugu actress Ketika Sharma always manages to stay in the limelight for her acting skills and sartorial choices. She ticks all the boxes with her striking style sense and makeup. She recently shared glimpses of her look from the pre-release event of Bro, starring Pawan Kalyan. Ketika looked ravishingly gorgeous, wearing a shimmery white netted transparent saree with silver embellishments.

She paired the garment with a blouse having floral imprints and chose silver-coloured jhumkas and rings for the accessories part. She opted for dewy makeup and kept her hair open, as she happily posed for the lens. Ketika Sharma treated her fans to these pictures on Instagram and wrote, “Au clair de lune.” Her caption refers to a popular French children’s song.

Fans were impressed with her pictures and commented that they can’t take their eyes off her. Many users dropped red-heart and fire emoticons in the comment section. Some of the fans commented that they aspire to meet Ketika someday.

Ketika Sharma is currently in the limelight for her recently-released film Bro, directed by Samuthirakani. This film revolves around Mark (Sai Dharam Tej) who is always looking for ways to earn money. Mark is so occupied that he never gives time to anyone. His life changes after he gets killed in a car accident and asks for time from Titan (Pawan Kalyan), the god of time. How will Titan teach Mark the true meaning of life, forms the premise of Bro.

Bro, which was released today, has opened up to mixed and poor reviews. Many viewers criticisec the lacklustre second half. According to critics, poor writing and the rushing of important scenes have spoiled the entertainment quotient for the audience. This film has an IMDB rating of 6.7. Samuthirakani, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, Priya Prakash Varrier, Tanikella Bharani, and others acted in this film. People Media Factory and Zee Studios have produced this film. Bro’s plot is inspired by the film Vinodhaya Sitham (2021). There are minor changes in Bro when compared to the original.