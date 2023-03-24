Telugu actress Meena Sagar, popular for her acting stints in the films like Drishyam franchise, Muthu and Annaatthe has not been seen on the silver screen for a long time. The reason is the demise of her husband, software engineer Vidyasagar on June 28 last year due to post Covid-19 health issues. Meena is gradually recovering from this tragic loss and is quite infuriated about rumours of her second marriage. She expressed her thoughts on this topic in a recent interview.

According to Meena, it is still difficult for her to deal with the death of Vidyasagar. Social media users have spread fake news regarding her second marriage, which infuriated her even more. For now, she said that her priority will be Nainaka Vidyasagar’s (her daughter’s) future. She also addressed the issue of her absence from films for a long time. According to Meena, she will first read the script of films offered to her and will essay key roles in them only if they seem compelling to her.

This clarification from Meena would surely end the rumours regarding her second marriage. These rumours have surfaced on social media since her husband’s death. As stated in those speculations, Meena was being pressured by her family to go for a second marriage for a secured future for Nainaka. It was also speculated that Meena’s family had finalised her marriage with a groom, who is one of her family friends.

After the clarification issued by Meena regarding her second marriage, fans will be looking forward to other aspects of her life like her future projects. They will be excited to know which of the filmmakers would be able to convince her with their scripts. As of now, Meena will play a key role in Rowdy Baby, directed by JM Saravanan. A highlight of this film will be Meena collaborating with actor Rajendra Prasad, who was the male lead in her debut film Navayugam as well. Produced by Abhishek Films, Rowdy Baby is currently in production and other details regarding its storyline are also kept under wraps.

Read all the Latest Movies News here