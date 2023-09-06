Telugu Actress Neha Shetty Slays Traditional Look In Golden Saree

Neha Shetty, the stunning Tollywood actress, recently graced her Instagram account with a series of captivating photos that have left her fans enchanted. The actress exudes timeless elegance in a resplendent golden saree, accentuating her beauty in every frame.

Neha Shetty’s Instagram post features a sequence of pictures that showcase her draped in a golden saree paired with a black blouse. She effortlessly sits on a wooden chair, one leg elegantly raised, while she fastens a payal (anklet). Her gaze pierces through the lens, captivating her audience. The ensemble is adorned with black and golden bangles, complemented by strikingly large earrings. Her luscious locks flow freely, gracefully swept to one side. The post is aptly captioned, Life Lately: Chapter 3, inviting viewers into her enchanting world.

The photography for this captivating photoshoot is credited to Daniel Chinta. The talented Rashmika Thapa handled the styling, while Madhushree Ganapathy worked her magic with makeup. Neha Shetty’s fans have flooded the comments section with adoration. One fan hailed her as “The most stunning queen," while another praised her “Superb, classic, stunning look, stunning outfit." A third admirer declared, “She is the original heroine material." Numerous heart and heart-eyes emojis peppered the comments, a testament to the love showered upon the actress. The post has garnered more than 1 lakh likes on the platform.

Neha Shetty’s journey in the entertainment industry commenced with a successful stint in modelling. She clinched the Miss Mangalore title in 2014 and was the runner-up for Miss South India in 2015. Her silver screen debut took place in the Kannada film Mungaru Male 2 in 2016. She has since graced Telugu cinema with her presence, starring in films like Mehbooba (2018), directed by Puri Jagannadh, Gully Rowdy (2021), and DJ Tillu (2022). Following Mehbooba, Neha took a six-month hiatus to hone her acting skills at the prestigious New York Film Academy.

In 2023, Neha Shetty is set to enthral audiences with her talent in three exciting projects. Bedurulanka 2012, released last month, showcased her in the character of Chitra. Next up is Rules of Ranjhana, scheduled for a September 28 release, where she stars alongside Kiran Abbavaram. Her third film this year, Gangs of Godavari, awaits its official release date.