Telugu Actress Neha Shetty Slays Traditional Look In Pink Suit

Neha Shetty is among the most promising young actresses in the Telugu film industry. She has carved a niche for herself with her fantastic performances in films like Mehbooba, Gully Rowdy and DJ Tillu. Apart from impressing the audience through her acting abilities, the 23-year-old actress is also famous for her fashion choices.

Neha is an active social media user and is often spotted sharing pictures of her looks. In one of her latest posts on Instagram, Neha looked beautiful in a pink suit while effortlessly posing for the camera. She opted for light make-up and also donned a pair of jhumkas that complimented her outfit. She rounded off her look with open and curly tresses. She captioned the post, “What jhumka?"

Fans were delighted to see her looking gorgeous in a traditional outfit. Many of them rushed to the comments section and praised her for her looks and beauty. One of the users commented, “Stunning as always." Another comment by one of her fans read, “Looking so beautiful in pink."

But this was not the first time, Neha has amazed her fans with her on-fleek style. Lately, the actress has been impressing them with her traditional outfits. Recently, she was in New Jersey in the US, where she was seen in an off-white saree posing for the camera. The actress styled her hair with bangs and looked gorgeous. She captioned it, “Allow me to reintroduce myself."

Apart from this, Neha again took the internet by storm with her ravishing looks on Diwali last year. She was spotted in a turquoise-coloured lehenga, impressing her fans with her elegant looks.

Neha Shetty will be next seen in Bedurulanka 2012, which is directed by Clax and stars Kartikeya Gummakonda, Ajay Ghosh, Srikanth Iyengar and LB Sriram in pivotal roles. Apart from that, she also has Rules Ranjann and Gangs of Godavari in her pipeline.