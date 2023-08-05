Telugu Actress Neha Shetty Unleashes Her Wild Side In This Animal-print Shrug

Telugu actress Neha Shetty has been making waves on social media with her recent photoshoot. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following of around 900,000 on her official Instagram profile is gaining attention for her stunning appearance in the pictures. In the first picture, Neha Shetty is seen gazing softly at the camera, exuding an aura of grace and charm. She is dressed in a black noodle-strapped top paired with a tiger-striped black and beige shrug, along with shorts. The ensemble is complemented by multi-colored, black, and beige earrings, while her hair cascades down her shoulder and back.

The second picture, taken from above, adds an ethereal touch to her beauty. In the third photo, Neha is seated on a large stone or boulder, her eyes gazing into the distance.

The post is simply captioned with a tiger emoji. Fans have flooded the comments section with words of admiration, with one comment praising her as the “Future of Tollywood."

Instagram users have also showered the post with fire and heart emojis to show their love for the talented actress.

Neha Shetty began her career in modeling in 2014. In the same year, she clinched the title of Miss Mangalore and went on to become a runner-up in the Miss South India pageant in 2015. Her journey in the film world commenced with the Kannada film Mungaru Male 2 in 2016. Director Shashank handpicked Neha for the role after careful research, recognising her potential and talent. Her second film was Mehbooba, a Telugu film directed by the acclaimed Puri Jagannadh, released in 2018.

Following the film’s success, Neha took a break of six months to pursue an acting course at the prestigious New York Film Academy, enhancing her skills and craft. She further solidified her position in the industry with her noteworthy performance in the 2022 Telugu film DJ Tillu.