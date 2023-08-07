CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Telugu Actress Rashmi Gautam Stuns The Internet In Blue Saree, Fans Can't Keep Calm

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: August 07, 2023, 17:25 IST

Hyderabad, India

Rashmi Gautam is best known for the 2022 movie Bomma Blockbuster.

In the photos, she is seen in a blue saree with a white sequined blouse and looking awe-inspiring.

Telugu actress Rashmi Gautam often makes hearts flutter with her sartorial picks and glamorous personality. Recently, the actress dropped a string of snaps that take the internet by storm. In the photos, she can be seen donning a blue saree with a white sequined blouse and looking awe-inspiring. For the makeup, the actress wore blush, contoured cheeks, winged eyeliner, perfectly drawn eyebrows, and a shade of pink lipstick. Striking a few poses for the lens, the actress yet again gave some major fashion goals and we cannot stop gushing over her looks. Keeping it minimal, this time, the actress rounded off her look with gold-tassel earrings.

Sharing the pictures, the actress captioned her post, “Sparkle”. Fans are now showering the actress with love and adulation in the comment section.

Be it wearing traditional attire or a western ensemble, the actress never fails to grab the eyeballs. Some time back, she was seen all decked up in a red knee-length dress. The actress paired her outfit with a pair of exquisite earrings. Opting for a stroke of eyeliner, contoured cheeks, a shade of pink lipstick, and a tied-up hairstyle, the actress once again sets the internet on fire.

Rashmi Gautam, a prominent Indian actress and television presenter, is well-known for her appearances in Telugu-language films and TV shows. She is the host of the highly acclaimed Telugu television comedy show Extra Jabardasth and also holds a reputed position as a conceptual team leader on the reality dance show Dhee.

She is best known for films including Bomma Blockbuster, and Prasthanam. Some of her other notable releases include Dowlath, Sivaranjani, Anthaku Minchi, Next Nuvve, Thanu Vachenanta, and Login. The actress was last seen in the film Bomma Blockbuster. Soon, she is going to star in upcoming films including Bholaa Shakar and Trishanku.

Directed by Meher Ramesh, Bholaa Shakar stars Chiranjeevi as the titular character with Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh and Sushanth. Produced by Anil Sunkara, K. S. Rama Rao, and Sunkara, the film is set to hit the theatres on August 11. With music composed by Sagar Mahati, the cinematography of the film is handled by Dudley.

