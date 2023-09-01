Telugu Actress Shivathmika Rajashekar Looks Adorable In No-makeup Pout Selfies

Shivathmika Rajashekar is one of the most promising young actresses in the Telugu film industry. She has been a part of some of the most popular projects and enjoys a massive fan following, especially among the young audience. Apart from her fantastic acting abilities, Shivathmika has left an indelible mark through her fashion choices as well. The talented celebrity has now become a style icon in the Telugu film industry and has been making headlines with her looks.

Recently, she set the internet abuzz as she shared some adorable selfies of herself on Instagram. In the series of selfies, Shivathmika Rajashekar is seen in a no-makeup look posing for the camera. She looks adorable in what appears to be a black top and with open and messy hair. In the selfies, she can be seen cutely pouting and smiling for the camera. She captioned the post, “No such things as too many selfies."

As soon as she uploaded the pictures, her fans were in awe to see the natural beauty of the actress. Many of them went to the comments section and praised her for her look. One of her fans wrote, “Cute Cute Cute Cutest Shivvv." Another fan wrote, “You look so cute and pretty."

Shivathmika Rajashekar first came into the limelight when she made her debut in 2019 with the film Dorasani, in which she co-starred alongside Vijay Deverakonda’s younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. The actress received a lot of love and attention for her work in the film. After that, she also acted in Tamil cinema, making her debut in Anandham Vilayadum Veedu. Some of her notable works include Panchatantram, Nitham Oru Vaanam, Ranga Maarthaanda, Nenjuku Needhi, and Nitham Oru Vaanam.

Shivathmika was last seen in Ranga Maarthaanda, which hit theatres on March 22, 2023. It was directed by Krishna Vamsi. Apart from her, the film also starred Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishnan, and Brahmanandam, among many others in prominent roles.