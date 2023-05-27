Telugu Actress Sreemukhi Looks Drop-dead Gorgeous In Traditional Lehenga

Telugu actress and TV presenter Sreemukhi has carved a niche among the audience and she is best known for her appearance in the TV show Pataas. She has constantly been listed among the highest-paid actresses in Telugu television.

Sreemukhi rose to popularity after coming in second place on Bigg Boss 3 Telugu. Aside from her talent, the anchor-turned-actor has an impeccable sense of style and never fails to dazzle her audience with her ultra-glam clothes.

A picture of Sreemukhi is currently making the rounds on social media. Sreemukhi’s appearance in the photograph is a fantastic example of how you can look ravishing even in traditional attire. The actress wore a pretty pastel-coloured lehenga that looked absolutely stunning. Keeping her sleek half tied, she kept her makeup quite easy and breezy. The entire vibe feels very fresh and refreshing. If you too are looking for some summer day wedding inspo, you are at the right place. Because Sreemukhi is here to help you with the same.

Previously, the actor wore a dark blue sequined saree and a full-sleeved top. She went for a heavy Kohled eye look with a touch of blue shadow on her lids while keeping her lips peachy nude. The small bindi on her brow appears to tie the entire appearance together.

The actress chose a fairly simple oxidized jewellery combination that included a fringed choker necklace and a pair of Jhumkas with blue Meenakari. Sreemukhi styled her hair in a low ponytail with a neat middle part.

Meanwhile, talking about her work, Sreemukhi will be featured in the upcoming film Bholaa Shankar alongside megastar Chiranjeevi. Rashmi Gautam, a well-known TV personality, also has a significant role in the film. Tamannah Bhatia plays the lead in the film, which is directed by Meher Ramesh. Keerthy Suresh will play Chiranjeevi’s sister in this action film.

Sreemukhi began her career as a television presenter, hosting reality shows including Adhurs and Super Singer 9. She made her film debut as Allu Arjun’s sister in Trivikram Srinivas’ Julai. She is currently hosting the fourteenth season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Telugu.