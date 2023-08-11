Telugu Actress Surekha Vani's Daughter Supritha Meets Brahmanandam Ahead Of Her Debut

Telugu actress Surekha Vani, known for her versatile acting skills in films like Master, Mersal, and Pourudu, has left a mark in the industry. Now, her daughter Supritha is poised to step into the Telugu film scene, following in her mother’s footsteps. Surekha is actively guiding Supritha through the intricacies of the industry, providing her with valuable insights and introducing her to prominent figures in cinema.

A notable encounter took place when Surekha Vani and Supritha met the legendary Telugu comedian, Brahmanandam. The heartwarming photographs of their meeting with the veteran comedian have rapidly circulated on social media, capturing the attention of fans. In the pictures, Surekha looks elegant in a blue saree, while Supritha radiates charm in a black saree. Brahmanandam chose a formal look, donning a black shirt paired with matching pants. Interestingly, Surekha and Brahmanandam had previously collaborated on the film Don Seenu.

Sharing this special moment, Supritha posted the photos on Instagram with a caption expressing reverence for Brahmanandam, referring to him as “Guru garu" and highlighting his down-to-earth demeanour. The post has garnered considerable attention, reflecting the excitement surrounding Supritha’s entry into the entertainment industry.

Supritha has been creating a buzz even before her debut, notably showcasing her dancing prowess alongside her mother on the popular song What Jhumka from the film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. A video clip of their dynamic dance performance shared by Surekha on Instagram has amassed over a million views, further establishing Supritha’s presence in the limelight.

With a growing following on social media, fans are eagerly anticipating news about Supritha’s debut project in the film industry. Although she hasn’t disclosed details about her first venture, she has already captured a sizable online audience. Supritha maintains a YouTube channel where she shares vlogs related to her personal life. With over 20,000 subscribers and nine uploaded videos, her digital presence is steadily expanding.

Meanwhile, Surekha Vani, her mother, has been actively pursuing her acting career. She recently appeared in the film Bholaa Shankar, directed by Meher Ramesh, alongside Chiranjeevi, who essayed the lead role. The film garnered mixed reviews from critics, with praise directed at Chiranjeevi’s performance while aspects like comedy and songs received criticism.