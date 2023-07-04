Telugu Actress Varsha Drops Sensational Pics In Pink Off-shoulder Top

Popular Telugu actress Varsha captivates her audience with her stylish selections. The actress is also known as Jabardasth Varsha. She frequently posts her photos and videos to social media, sparking discussion online. The actress just released a series of images that once again took Instagram by storm.

In the photograph, Varsha can be seen dressed up in a Pink off-shoulder top which she paired up with a beautiful white and pink floral long skirt. For this look, Varsha went with beautiful eye makeup, pink lips, and matching nails. The actress exudes elegance in her entire look. She kept her hair in a puffed ponytail. Varsha looked stunning donning this look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jabardasth Varsha (@varsha999_99)

As soon as the post was shared it went viral receiving more than 58 thousand likes. Several social media users took to Instagram to praise her look and outfit. A user wrote, “Wow” while another one wrote, “Super Varsha”

On the work front, Varsha made her debut in Telugu cinema in 2018 with the release of Manyam. She is predominantly recognised for her work in Tamil and Telugu movies. She has also worked in a Television show Jabardasth, which is a famous Telugu comedy program, aired 8 years ago. The show garnered her huge fame. This is why Varsha is also popularly referred to as ‘Jabardasth Varsha’. She is also renowned for creating a buzz among her fans with her stellar looks.

The actress has sought attention for her incredible on-screen chemistry with actor Emmanuel. After a successful run on Patas, another well-known comedy show on ETV Plus, the actor joined Jabardasth. Varsha, on the other hand, made her acting debut on the show as a part of the Hyper Aadi team. The duo has developed a huge fan base among the audience.

Varsha was also a participant in the Bigg Boss Telugu season 6. On the personal front, The actress was born in Hyderabad, Telangana, on December 25, 1995. Varsha’s mother is a housewife and her father is a government employee. She attended Nalanda School in Hyderabad for her schooling and then she pursued B. Com. from the same city.