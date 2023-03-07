Telugu actress Varshini Sounderajan has become a popular celebrity in the south film industry. In addition to her excellent acting abilities and charisma on stage, the diva is also very active on social media. To stay in touch with her fans, she often posts pictures on her Instagram feed. Varshini recently used Instagram to ignite the internet with images from her most recent casual pictures.

Ditching the glamorous avatar, on Monday she went with simplicity as she took “a walk in the woods". She was seen in a blue top and matching shorts. She left her hair open and wore a pair of slippers to complete the look.

While posting the pictures, she wrote, “I took a walk in the woods and came out taller than the trees."

The actress again shared a few pictures on Tuesday also. She was seen in a white kurta that had delicate embroidery on the neckline. Keeping everything subtle, she opted for bold kohl eyes and nude lips. While sharing the picture, she wrote, “Fresh and happy."

A few days back, the actress broke the internet with her glam attire when she flaunted a full-sleeved purple mini-dress in the pictures. She chose some glitter makeup, including brown eye shadow, bold eyeliner and pink lip colour. Varshini complemented her ensemble with statement square earrings and a high hairstyle worn in a ponytail. She added a pair of black heels to finish off her ensemble.

On the work front, Varshini began her professional life as a model. In 2014, she made her acting debut in the Telugu anthology movie Chandamama Kathalu. Eight separate love-related stories were featured in the film, which also starred Kishore, Lakshmi Manchu, Naga Shourya, Aamani, Naresh and Krishnudu. The movie received the National Award for Best Telugu Feature Film.

Varshini Sounderajan is also known for her work in the movies Lovers, Kai Raja Kai and Sri Rama Raksha. The actress most recently appeared in the romantic comedy Malli Modalaindi directed by TG Keerthi Kumar.

