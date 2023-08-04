Telugu Anchor Rashmi Gautam Sets Internet Ablaze With Her Red Hot Avatar

Rashmi Gautam, a prominent figure in the Telugu entertainment industry, has captured the hearts of millions as an anchor and actress. Her talent and wit have made her a favourite among viewers, especially after gaining popularity through the immensely famous comedy show Jabardasth. The multi-talented personality keeps her followers engaged through social media, and recently, she shared a series of pictures that set the internet ablaze.

In a recent photoshoot, Rashmi dons a sizzling red hot dress that exudes confidence and style. Paired with big golden hoop earrings and light blue coloured belly heels, she effortlessly complements her stunning look. The neutral-toned makeup enhances her natural beauty, featuring golden eyeshadow, nude pink lips, and bold lashes, completing the captivating ensemble.

Captioned as a throwback, the pictures have garnered immense praise from netizens, who are showering her with positive comments and appreciation for her mesmerizing appearance.

Not limited to contemporary looks, Rashmi also shares her traditional Indian couture looks with her audience, captivating them with her versatility. In one of her adorable pictures, she wears a black and white zig-zag patterned lehenga, accessorized with heavy traditional earrings. Her neutral-toned makeup, including red muted lips and black smokey eyeliner, accentuates her gracefulness. To complement the outfit, she styles her hair up in a sleek ponytail, adding a touch of elegance to the overall look. In the caption, she mentions that the outfit is by Varahi Couture.

Rashmi Gautam’s journey in the entertainment industry started with a side role in the 2010 movie Prasthanam. But, it was her appearance at a reality dance show that caught the attention of actress Sangeetha, who saw great potential in her. Subsequently, Rashmi was cast in the lead role in the movie Narmada in 2011, which marked the beginning of her rise to fame. She further showcased her acting prowess in the Kannada movie Guru, earning accolades for her performances.