Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Says 'I Can't Bear...' in Last Video
1-MIN READ

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Says 'I Can't Bear...' in Last Video

Curated By: Chirag Sehgal

News18.com

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 09:42 IST

Nellore, India

Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee. (Photo: Twitter)

Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee. (Photo: Twitter)

Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death and revealed that he could not repay his loans.

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya passed away on Sunday, April 30. The choreographer reportedly died by suicide. Reportedly, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore hanged himself in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee.

As reported by India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death. In the video, he revealed that he could not repay his loans and therefore feels burdened by the financial commitments.

“My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans," he said.

Soon after the news of Chaitanya’s death surfaced, several fans took to Twitter to express shock and to pay their last tributes to the choreographer. Check out some of the Tweets here:

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

first published:May 01, 2023, 09:36 IST
last updated:May 01, 2023, 09:42 IST