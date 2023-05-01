Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya Dies By Suicide, Says 'I Can't Bear...' in Last Video

Telugu Choreographer Chaitanya passed away on Sunday, April 30. The choreographer reportedly died by suicide. Reportedly, Chaitanya could not repay his loans and therefore hanged himself in Nellore, Andhra Pradesh. Chaitanya was seen in the popular Telugu dance show Dhee.

As reported by India Today, Chaitanya shared a video on his social media handles just before his death. In the video, he revealed that he could not repay his loans and therefore feels burdened by the financial commitments.

“My mom, dad, and sister took good care of me without letting me face any problems. My sincere apologies to all my friends. I bothered many people, and my apologies to all. I lost my goodness regarding money matters. Not just taking loans, but one should have the capacity to repay them. But I couldn’t do it. Currently, I am in Nellore, and this is my last day. I cannot bear the problems associated with my loans," he said.

Soon after the news of Chaitanya’s death surfaced, several fans took to Twitter to express shock and to pay their last tributes to the choreographer. Check out some of the Tweets here:

Rest In Peace #Chaitanya Master an unexpected one pic.twitter.com/xC12jVfonV— Sumanth (@SumanthOffl) April 30, 2023

@etvteluguindia Dhee show Chaitanya master suicide, This news is shocking to us all.I’m watching Dhee show every week from years and you became our family member, Indku anna elanti decision teskunav, nitho patu mi family members ki and maku nuvu lev ani badha migelchav pic.twitter.com/HPRmuyKBLU— Ramya (@smilyramyaa) April 30, 2023

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

