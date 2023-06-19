Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away At 53

Renowned choreographer Rakesh Master passed away on Sunday, June 18, after his health deteriorated. His untimely demise has left the Telugu film industry in deep mourning. The 53-year-old dance maestro, who was shooting in Visakhapatnam, fell ill after he returned to Hyderabad. Following his deteriorating condition, he was rushed to Gandhi Hospital, where medical professionals conducted a thorough examination.

As per a report in Times of India, the medical team found out that Rakesh Master, who was a diabetic patient, suffered multiple organ failure after severe complications arising from metabolic acidosis. According to the hospital superintendent Raja Rao, despite the dedicated efforts of the medical staff, Rakesh Master’s condition continued to worsen, ultimately leading to his demise on Sunday evening.

This profound loss has left the Telugu film industry and fans devastated, as they remember the immense talent and contributions of this beloved choreographer. Rakesh Master embarked on his remarkable journey by showcasing his exceptional dancing prowess on popular reality shows like Aata and Dhee. He then carved a niche for himself in the Telugu film industry as a sought-after choreographer. Rakesh Master contributed his choreographic skills to over 1500 films throughout his career. While his choreography skills were appreciated around the industry, he also made several guest appearances on television shows like Jabardasth and more. Not only this but he was also credited for mentoring many choreographers in the industry like Master Shekhar.

Rakesh Master was known for choreographing popular songs like Vendi Theraku Maa Vandanalu from the film Manasichanu, Chandamama Kanna Challanivade from Yuvaraju, Ecstacy Privacy from Seetharama Raju and many more.

The news of his untimely demise has left the entire film fraternity in deep sorrow. Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences. “Rakesh Master was one of the Top most choreographers before Sekhar and Jani Master Generation! May your soul rest in peace master,” a fan wrote.

"Rakesh Master was one of the Top most choreography before Sekhar and Jani Master Generation! May your soul rest in peace master," a fan wrote.

“Enduko badestundi. Thank you for entertaining us,” a comment read.

Another user wrote, “Taught dance to many master and young heros lived like a legend ..Rest in peace Rakesh Master garu.”

"Taught dance to many master and young heros lived like a legend ..Rest in peace Rakesh Master garu."

Although the dance maestro has left for his heavenly abode, his innovative and captivating dance sequences will continue to inspire generations to come.