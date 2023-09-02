Telugu Film Baby Closes Theatrical Run, Check Worldwide Box Office Collection

Baby is one of the most popular recently released Telugu films. The film is directed by Sai Rajesh and stars Anand Deverakonda, Vaishnavi Chaitanya and Viraj Ashwin in the lead roles. It is produced by SKN under the banner Mass Movie Makers. There was a lot of hype for the film before its release and when it hit theatres on July 14, the film received a massive response from the audience as well as the critics. People flocked to theatres to watch the film which had a positive response in terms of its box office collection.

Reportedly, the theatrical run of Baby has finally come to an end and the film has earned good numbers at the box office. It was made on a small budget of Rs 10 crore. And now, according to reports, it has earned around Rs 66.82 crore gross in the domestic market, i.e., Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Baby had a great run and opened to good numbers on its release. The success of the film was not just limited to India as it performed exceptionally well worldwide. In terms of its worldwide collection, the film closed its business at Rs 80.01 crore gross.

After receiving a massive response in theatres, there was a lot of anticipation for the OTT release of Baby. The film made its digital premiere on August 25 on Aha OTT. Reportedly, it has been found that the OTT version has some additional scenes, making the film longer in duration. The OTT version contains scenes that were edited in the theatrical version of the film. Baby has received a positive response on OTT as well, and many people have been enjoying the film from the comfort of their homes.

The plot of Baby revolves around a love story between neighbours and childhood friends, portrayed by Anand and Vaishnavi. It portrays the fate of two childhood sweethearts and how their relationship changes after the girl goes to college and meets new people. It portrays love and romance and strikes a chord with the young audience.