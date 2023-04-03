Telugu Film Balagam Bags Four International Awards; Villagers Hold Open Screening of Movie

Balagam, a movie with the whole and sole of Telangana, has been receiving global awards apart from minting money by pulling big crowds to the theatres with word-of-mouth publicity. It was released nearly one month ago on March 3. The movie is directed by comedian Venu Yeldandi and produced by Harshit Reddy and Hansitha, where the ace Tollywood producer Dil Raju presented the heart-touching family drama.

Mallesham fame Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Muralidhar Goud, Rupa Lakshmi and Sudhakar Reddy played key roles in the movie, and Bheems Sisirolio scored the music. According to the insiders of the movie unit, the film which was made on a low budget has collected Rs 25 crore gross and Rs 12 crore as share from theatres.

On the other hand, the movie has been receiving a series of awards at the international level, where the audience connected with the concept of ‘Pakshi Muttadam’. For the uninitiated, it is strongly believed that a dead person will eat rice balls in the form of a crow during the 12-day rituals after their death. It is also believed that if the crow doesn’t touch the rice ball, it means the dead person is not happy with his family members.

The concept connected well with the audience, especially from rural pockets in Telangana who have been watching it in open places in their respective villages on makeshift screens with projectors. They downloaded the movie from Amazon Prime Video. It is streaming on the OTT giant from March 25.

The producer has also complained to the police about this movie screening in rural areas as it has lead to a huge revenue loss.

Meanwhile, it has received ONYKO Awards (Ukraine) in the Best Drama Feature Film category and also received LACA Los Angeles awards in the categories of Best Feature Film and Best Cinematography.

