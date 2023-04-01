Telugu Film Balagam Brings Cinema To Villagers Who Have Never Gone To Theatres

Cinema is something that has kept us connected. While some are just mass entertainers, there are some which leave a deeper impact on the audience. One such heartwarming tale is the recently released Telugu film Balagam. The film has now taken people of many villages in Telangana on nostalgic trips. In the old times, people gathered together to watch a film which was played on a projector on a huge screen. Similarly, the film was screened in Burgupalli and Uppara Mallya in Gangadhara of Karimnagar district.

It is said that the elderly people in the village who have never gone to cinema halls or multiplex came to watch Balagam just like old days.

The storyline of Balagam is set in a small Telangana village, where the elderly patriarch of a somewhat divided family has died. It builds up from a mood of quirky everyday humour to something truly profound, humbling and existentially educational.

Balagam is written and directed by Venu Yeldandi who is known for his comic characters in Telugu films. It features Priyadarshi in the lead role with Kavya Kalyanram, Sudhakar Reddy and Muraleedhar Goud in pivotal roles. The film was released on March 3 and gained positives from both cine-goers and critics.

Now the film has gained global recognition after it bagged two awards under its name at the Los Angeles Cinematography Awards (LACA) for the categories, Best feature film cinematography and Best Feature Film. Harshith Reddy and Hanshitha Reddy bankrolled the film under the banner of Dil Raju productions.

The Dil Raju Productions shared the delightful news on social media. The tweet by the production house read: “Balagam shines on the global stage! Congratulations to our director Venu Yeldandi and our cinematographer Achraya Venu for winning the prestigious Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. Running successfully in theatres near you.”

Balagam shines on the global stage! ❤️Congratulations to our director @VenuYeldandi9 and our cinematographer @dopvenu for winning the prestigious Los Angeles Cinematography Awards. Running successfully in theatres near you@priyadarshi_i @kavyakalyanram pic.twitter.com/gCEhvEXLYR — Dil Raju Productions (@DilRajuProdctns) March 30, 2023

Even though the film was made on a low budget, it became a hit at the box office. The total budget of the film was reportedly less than Rs 2.2 crore and it collected more than Rs 20.5 crore in 20 days.

