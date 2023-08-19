Telugu Film Bheemadevarapally Branchi Gets Good Response On Amazon Prime Video

Telugu film industry has produced some of the most engaging content for the audiences in recent times. Nowadays, makers are giving equal importance to content-driven films. Small-budget films are not only impressing the critics, but also leaving a huge impact on the audiences, resulting in good box office numbers. Films like Balagam and Mem Famous have impressed viewers and saw a good collection at the box office. Recently, another small-budget film titled Bheemadevarapally Branchi was released in theatres and received a positive response from critics and the audience.

Now, the film is finally releasing on OTT as well. Bheemadeverapally Branchi is a rural comedy drama written and directed by Ramesh Cheppala. The film was released in theatres in June. It made its digital premier on Amazon Prime Video on August 7 and is doing well on the OTT platform as well.

The story of the film is about Jampanna, who is a naive villager hailing from Mallapur in the heartland of Telangana. He mistakenly gets a lot of money deposited in his account and treats it as a government’s freebie. His perception of freebies changes after he faces a wave of new challenges in his life. The gripping tale unfolds as the audience witnesses how Jampanna rises from these setbacks, displaying resilience and determination.

The reviews of the film stated that, as most of the actors in the film were newcomers, originality was seen in their performances. The film followed a simple storyline but was highly appreciated by the audience for its satirical take on a social issue.

Bheemadeverapally Branchi starred Anjibabu, Prasanna, Abhi Ram, and Roopa Srinivas in key roles. The film was produced by Bathini Keerthi Latha Goud and Ch Raja Narendar under the banners of AB Cinemass and Nihal Productions. The music in the film was by Charan Arjun. K Chitti Babu handled the camera, and Bonthala Nageswara Reddy was the editor.