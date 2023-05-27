Telugu Filmmaker K Vasu, Who Introduced Chiranjeevi In Pranam Khareedu, Dies Aged 60

The Telugu film industry is facing a series of setbacks. Recently, the industry lost one of its most talented and veteran actors, Sarath Babu. Now, it has been reported that another veteran director, K Vasu, passed away on May 26, 2023. According to reports, he had been battling a kidney problem for the past few years and had breathed his last at the KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad. It is also found that the director will be brought to his residence at Filmnagar, and his last rites will be done at Mahaprastham.

The death of the 60-year-old director left the industry saddened. Megastar Chiranjeevi, who made his debut in K Vasu’s directorial debut, Pranam Khareedu, has expressed his sadness on Twitter. He tweeted, “Senior director K Vasu The news that he is no more is very sad. He directed the films Pranam Kharidu, Tododongalu, Allullu Annuru, and Kothala Rayudu, which I did in the early days of my career. My deepest condolences to his family."

Power star Pawan Kalyan has also expressed his grief after hearing the news of K Vasu’s death. He said that he is saddened to know that director Mr K Vasu has passed away. He prays to God that his soul rest in peace. He added that we cannot forget Sri Vasu as the director of the movie Pranam Khareedu, starring brother Chiranjeevi in the lead role. He also said that he expresses his deepest condolences to the family of Mr Vasu.

K Vasu made his directorial debut at the age of 22 and left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. He comes from a family of illustrious filmmakers, as his father Pratyagathma and brother Hemambaradhara Rao have been significant contributors to the Telugu industry.

After working with Chiranjeevi on Pranam Khareedu, the duo collaborated on various other projects. K Vasu has made some of the most popular films, like Kothala Rayudu, Todu Dongalu, Allullostunnar, etc. One of his most notable works, Sri Shirdi Saibaba Mahatmyam, holds a special place in the hearts of Telugu film lovers. Even today, the songs in the film are considered quite popular.