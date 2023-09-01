Telugu Movie Anbu Thangai, Starring Jayalalithaa, Completes 49 Years Of Its Release

In 1966, the Telugu film industry saw the release of the movie Gudachari 116 which marked the first spy film of the industry. The movie starred Krishna, Sobhan Babu and Jayalalithaa. The actress-turned-politician played the role of Radha, while Krishna essayed the role of an agent, and Sobhan Babu as Siva Rao. The movie was a huge success.

Following this, Sobhan Babu and Jayalalithaa acted together in several films. Notably, in 1971, they appeared in the successful Telugu film Mooka Prema, alongside Vanisri. In this film, Jayalalithaa’s character is named Radha as well. In addition to that, Sobhan Babu and Jayalalithaa starred in another hit film, Doctor Babu released in 1973. Jayalalithaa was featured in the Tamil movie Anbu Thangai, which is a remake of the Telugu movie Chelleli Kapuram, featuring Sobhan Babu. Did you know, the movie recently turned 49 on August 30th? It was released in 1974.

The movie is backed by T. M. Govindan’s Gowri Art Enterprises and directed by S. P. Muthuraman. In the Telugu movie, Sobhan Babu played the role of Ramu who was a poet but did not get recognition for his skin colour and hence his poems were not published. His friend Sriram played by Nagabhushanam published them under his name and soon became renowned and wealthy and married Ramu’s sister. Later, Vanisri’s character unearths the truth.

The movie turned out to be a huge success which led to its Tamil adaptation. S P Muthuraman decided to rope in the gorgeous Jayalalithaa to play the lead role. As per media reports, the actress did not cooperate. R. Muthuraman was roped in to play the lead actor and the actress did not continue working in the movie. The director still completed the movie and it turned out to be a commercial hit.

The movie also starred Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, who choreographed a song for himself and the actress where he appeared as Buddha. K.V. Mahadevan, who composed the music for the Telugu film, was also the music composer for the Tamil remake.