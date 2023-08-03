Telugu Movie Extra Ordinary Creates Frenzy Among Fans As Makers Drop New Song

Telugu film enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the highly anticipated movie Extra-Ordinary Man, which is set to bring together the dynamic duo of Nithiin and Sreeleela for the first time. The prospect of this fresh pairing has sent fans into a frenzy, and to further build up the excitement, the makers have now unveiled a mesmerizing lyrical song titled Danger Pilla from the film.

Extra-Ordinary Man, written and directed by Vakkantham Vamsi, marks his return to the director’s chair after a five-year hiatus. The last film he helmed was Na Peru Surya, Na Illu India, which featured the talented Telugu star Allu Arjun in the lead role. Now, with “Extra-Ordinary Man," Vamsi is all set to showcase his finesse once again on the silver screen.

The film’s musical score is helmed by the renowned Tamil music director Harris Jayaraj, known for creating soulful chart-toppers. The track Danger Pilla, sung by the acclaimed Armaan Malik, who shot to fame with the Butta Bomma song, is already making waves. The lyrics by Krishnkanth, interlaced with English words, add a unique touch to the upbeat and peppy melody. The song’s music video features captivating shots of Spain and is choreographed by the talented Sekhar Master.

In Extra-Ordinary Man, actress Sreeleela is given a new moniker, Danger Pilla, and the song beautifully portrays Nithiin complimenting her beauty and grace. The song’s infectious rhythm and Harris Jayaraj’s signature style are sure to make it a chartbuster in no time.

Reports suggest that Extra-Ordinary Man is a meta-movie packed with all the right elements, including a gripping storyline, foot-tapping songs, and thrilling action sequences that are poised to make it a box office hit. The movie is jointly produced by N Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy under the banners of Shresth Movies and Adithya Movies and Entertainments, respectively. Fans can mark their calendars as the film is scheduled for release on December 23, 2023.

On the professional front, Nithiin has been busy with his recent releases Macherla Niyojakavargam and Rang De, where he starred opposite the talented actresses Krithi Shetty and Keerthy Suresh, respectively.