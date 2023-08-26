Telugu Star Nani Is 'Heartbroken' As Suriya's Jai Bhim Gets Snubbed At National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were held on Thursday, August 24 to honor the cinematic brilliance of the year 2021. However, many are left disappointed after Suriya’s Jai Bhim did not win in any category. Fans had anticipated that the film would win in the Best Tamil Film category with Suriya bagging the Best Actor award. However, the film did not grab any National Film Award.

Telugu star Nani also took to his Instagram stories recently to express disappointment. The actor shared that he even he is heartbroken by Jai Bhim not winning any award at the prestigious event. He wrote, “#JaiBhim" on his story with a red, broken heart emoji.

Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Jai Bhim was a courtroom drama based on a real-life case in the career of Justice Chandru. Then an advocate, Chandru fought for the rights of a tribal woman in 1990 and the film recreates this landmark hearing. Suriya plays Justice Chandru in the blockbuster film. Jai Bhim also stars Lijomol Jose, Manikandan, Rajisha Vijayan and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, Manikandan’s Kadaisi Vivasayi won the National Award in the Best Tamil Film category. The Best Actor award went to Allu Arjun for Pushpa: The Rise. Allu Arjun created history by becoming the first Telugu actor to be bestowed with this honour.

Allu Arjun on Friday hosted a Pushpa-themed party for his family and close friends to celebrate the big win. The actor also took to Instagram to post photos from the moment his name was announced as the winner. He captioned the post, “A huge congratulations to all the national award winners across various categories and languages throughout the nation. Your accomplishments are truly commendable. & I would like to express my gratitude for the love and wishes pouring in from all corners of the country. Feeling honored and humbled by it all. Thank you for the love. Humbled."

Allu Arjun could be seen hugging his wife, son and director Sukumar with a beaming smile. His father, prolific producer Allu Aravind also joined in the cheer.