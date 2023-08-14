Telugu Star Pawan Kalyan Saves Police Officer From Getting Trampled By Mob, Video Goes Viral

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan was seen rescuing a police officer from being stamped on by a mob in Hyderabad. The actor, on Sunday, was spotted making his way out in the city. He was greeted by a massive mob. While police officers were assigned to help managing the mob, the crowd appeared to have gotten out of control and a police official fell down. The mob only grew closer, with the police officer on his knees.

Kalyan was quick to think on his feet. In a video shared by trade expert Manobala Vijayabalan on microblogging site X, formerly known as Twitter, Pawan stopped his entourage, helped pick the police officer up and ensured he was okay before he proceeded to his destination. The video has since gone viral.

Big salute to ustaad #PawanKalyan for lifting the cop amidst huge crowd at #VarahiVijayaYatra. pic.twitter.com/M92JcaT8ec— Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) August 13, 2023

Fans praised Kalyan for his gesture. “Big big salute Anna 🙏🏻💥🔥," a fan wrote. “The Leader Pawan Kalyan🙏," added another.

Kalyan was recently in the news for his comments on the new Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) rules allegedly issuing guidelines that only Tamil artists can work in Tamil films. He said such exclusivity could limit the growth of the Tamil film industry and stressed the importance of embracing talents from all regions to make exceptional films.

“The Telugu industry thrives because it encourages talents from other regions, like Sujith Vaassudev from Malayalam, Urvashi Rautela from the North, and Neeta Lulla whose family migrated to India from Pakistan during the Partition (all these technicians worked on Bro). A film becomes exceptional when it combines talents from various languages. Restricting it to our language and people will cause the industry to shrink. I urge the influential members of the Tamil industry to abandon such thinking and create globally renowned films like RRR,” he said, as per an Indian Express report.

On the work front, the actor will be seen in a few movies, including OG with Emraan Hashmi, and Ustaad Bhagat Singh.