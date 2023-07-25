Tere Naam Fame Bhumika Chawla Looks Stunning In Black Lehenga, See Pics

Actress Bhumika Chawla rose to fame by starring opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam in 2003. Even though she is not seen in many films, she is quite active on social media. The actress is often been seen styling her looks gracefully and carrying it effortlessly and beautifully and presenting it to her fans on her Instagram.

In an earlier interview, Bhumika commented on her sartorial choices and said, “For me, fashion is wearing something you feel comfortable in. It has to suit you as well. Apart from wearing jeans and capris, I love long skirts as well." So, today, let’s take a look at some of Bhumika Chawla’s latest Instagram pictures where she aced her fashion game.

Despite being 44, Bhumika’s fashion and glamour quotient have diminished at all over the years. Recently, she created a stir among netizens in her black avatar. In a lehenga-like dress, Bhumika is simply looking ravishing in the pictures above. Fans praised her look and called her an “ageless beauty". The actress ditched heavy jewellery and went with just a set of gold bangles. The dress she can be seen wearing is by the celebrity designer Manali Pural and her hair and makeup have been done by Shashi and Ashok Rathod respectively.

Apart from her black glamorous look, Bhumika Chawla recently also shared her South Indian beauty look on Instagram. In this look, she can be seen wearing a beautiful purple-coloured Kanjivaram silk saree along with a floral printed blouse that compliments the 6-yard drape perfectly. She has accessorised her look with very light peach makeup and heavy golden South Indian-style jewellery.

Bhumika has never failed to impress her fans with her beautiful looks, style, and fashion. No matter if she is no more active in the entertainment industry yet she never leaves a chance to win her fan’s hearts with her outstanding beauty on her social media platform.

Bhumika Chawla started off her career in the Telugu film industry featuring in the 2000 movie Yuvakudu. She acted alongside actor Sumanth Kumar Yarlagadda in her debut movie. Apart from him, she has also worked with big names in the south film industries like Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, etc. After claiming her position in the South entertainment industry, Bhumika shifted her career towards Bollywood. Her debut in Bollywood was opposite Salman Khan in Tere Naam. Bhumika was nominated for her first Filmfare Best Actress Award and won the Best Debut Award at the Zee Cine Awards ceremony.